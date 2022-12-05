In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Baidu has lost about 21.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 4.6%. Tesla is lower by about 47.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 4.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU

