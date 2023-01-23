In early trading on Monday, shares of Rivian Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Rivian Automotive has lost about 4.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 2.8%. Atlassian is showing a gain of 19.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagen, trading down 1.1%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, RIVN

