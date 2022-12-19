In early trading on Monday, shares of MercadoLibre topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, MercadoLibre has lost about 35.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Atlassian, trading down 6.4%. Atlassian is lower by about 63.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Splunk, trading down 3.3%, and Tesla, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TEAM, MELI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.