In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 95.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 4.3%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.2%, and Idexx Laboratories trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.