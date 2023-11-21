And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 4.3%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.2%, and Idexx Laboratories trading up 0.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, TSLA
