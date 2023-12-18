In early trading on Monday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 66.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 4.1%. Sirius XM Holdings is lower by about 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 2.9%, and Align Technology, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, NFLX

