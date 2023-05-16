In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 55.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Seagen, trading down 6.0%. Seagen is showing a gain of 46.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 3.6%, and Alphabet, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SGEN, AMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.