In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Atlassian registers a 48.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Starbucks, trading down 2.3%. Starbucks is lower by about 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 2.1%, and Advanced Micro Devices trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: SBUX, TEAM

