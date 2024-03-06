In early trading on Wednesday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 18.4%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings registers a 38.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ross Stores, trading down 2.0%. Ross Stores is showing a gain of 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 1.2%, and MongoDB, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ROST, CRWD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.