Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, INTC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 11.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.9%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is showing a gain of 1.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile, trading down 1.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.2% on the day.

