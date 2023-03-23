In early trading on Thursday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 1.6%. PayPal Holdings is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 1.0%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, NFLX

