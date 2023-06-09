News & Insights

Nasdaq 100 Movers: PYPL, ADBE

June 09, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 37.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 1.6%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 11.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xcel Energy, trading down 1.5%, and Tesla, trading up 5.6% on the day.

