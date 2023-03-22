In early trading on Wednesday, shares of lululemon athletica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, lululemon athletica has lost about 2.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 3.1%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday, trading down 1.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, LULU

