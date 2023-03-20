In early trading on Monday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 26.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 15.0%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 4.6%, and Moderna, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ENPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.