Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ALGN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 69.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Pinduoduo, trading down 4.7%. Pinduoduo is showing a gain of 11.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 3.2%, and Tesla, trading up 3.0% on the day.

