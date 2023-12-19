In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 49.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 1.6%. NVIDIA is showing a gain of 237.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Costco Wholesale, trading down 1.2%, and Illumina, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, ENPH

