In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 20.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 6.7%. NVIDIA is showing a gain of 194.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.9%, and DexCom, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, DLTR

