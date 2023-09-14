In early trading on Thursday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 26.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 2.0%. Netflix is showing a gain of 37.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 1.8%, and PACCAR, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, SIRI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.