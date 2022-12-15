In early trading on Thursday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Charter Communications has lost about 49.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 7.0%. Netflix is lower by about 51.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology, trading down 5.3%, and T-Mobile US, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, CHTR

