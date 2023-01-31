In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 22.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 3.8%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 3.4%, and Amazon.com, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.