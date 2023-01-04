In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, JD.com registers a 11.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 4.3%. Microsoft is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 4.2%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MSFT, JD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.