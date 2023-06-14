In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 21.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marvell Technology, trading down 1.8%. Marvell Technology is showing a gain of 67.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 1.6%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRVL, ISRG

