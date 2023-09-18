In early trading on Monday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 28.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.6%. Moderna is lower by about 39.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 3.0%, and Copart, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SIRI

