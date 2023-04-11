In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Lucid Group registers a 22.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.3%. Moderna is lower by about 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 2.2%, and Align Technology, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, LCID

