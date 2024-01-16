In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 3.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.5%. Moderna is showing a gain of 0.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GlobalFoundries, trading down 3.7%, and Synopsys, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, AMD

