In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 8.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Monster Beverage, trading down 50.0%. Monster Beverage is lower by about 48.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.6%, and JD.com, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MNST, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.