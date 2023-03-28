Markets
MNST

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MNST, WBA

March 28, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 8.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Monster Beverage, trading down 50.0%. Monster Beverage is lower by about 48.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.6%, and JD.com, trading up 2.5% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MNST, WBA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MNST, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNST
WBA
AMD
JD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.