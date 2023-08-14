In early trading on Monday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 32.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 3.9%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 51.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.9%, and NVIDIA, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, MU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.