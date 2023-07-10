In early trading on Monday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Align Technology registers a 61.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 6.2%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amazon.com, trading down 2.9%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, ALGN

