In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 54.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), trading down 2.2%. Keurig Dr Pepper is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 2.1%, and Synopsys (SNPS), trading up 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: KDP, NVDA

