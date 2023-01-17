In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Tesla Inc registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.8%. JD.com is showing a gain of 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 3.5%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, TSLA

