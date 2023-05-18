In early trading on Thursday, shares of Synopsys topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Synopsys registers a 26.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.2%. JD.com is lower by about 35.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 2.8%, and Netflix, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, SNPS

