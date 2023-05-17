In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 9.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.3%. JD.com is lower by about 34.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 2.8%, and Tesla, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ROST

