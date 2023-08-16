In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Old Dominion Freight Line registers a 47.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 4.2%. JD.com is lower by about 38.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.1%, and Keurig Dr Pepper, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ODFL

