In early trading on Friday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 35.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 3.5%. JD.com is lower by about 35.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Airbnb, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, ENPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.