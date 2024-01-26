In early trading on Friday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Charter Communications has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 11.1%. Intel is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 5.0%, and Tesla, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, CHTR

