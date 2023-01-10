In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery registers a 29.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 6.3%. Illumina is lower by about 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 3.0%, and Netflix, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, WBD

