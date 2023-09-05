Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, ABNB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Airbnb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Airbnb registers a 65.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 4.2%. Illumina is lower by about 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 3.2%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 3.0% on the day.

