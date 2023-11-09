In early trading on Thursday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings has lost about 16.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 2.6%. Gilead Sciences is lower by about 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.4%, and Micron Technology, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, SIRI

