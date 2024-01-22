In early trading on Monday, shares of MongoDB topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, MongoDB registers a 1.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 9.5%. Gilead Sciences is lower by about 2.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.5%, and Illumina, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GILD, MDB

