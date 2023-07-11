In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, PDD Holdings has lost about 12.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GlobalFoundries, trading down 3.7%. GlobalFoundries is showing a gain of 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 2.3%, and Lucid Group, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: GFS, PDD

