Nasdaq 100 Movers: GFS, ON

In early trading on Monday, shares of ON Semiconductor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, ON Semiconductor has lost about 6.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is GlobalFoundries, trading down 4.0%. GlobalFoundries is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 3.8%, and Idexx Laboratories, trading up 5.1% on the day.

