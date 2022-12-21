In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. has lost about 36.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 4.8%. Fortinet is lower by about 33.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 3.1%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: FTNT, IDXX

