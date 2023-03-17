In early trading on Friday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery registers a 54.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 5.0%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 27.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 2.5%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, WBD

