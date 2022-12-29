In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Tesla Inc has lost about 65.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 0.8%. Enphase Energy is showing a gain of 44.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PepsiCo, trading up 0.3%, and Lucid Group, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, TSLA

