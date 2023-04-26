In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.8%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 2.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 25.2%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 37.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard trading down 8.8%, and Microsoft, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, DDOG

