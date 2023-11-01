In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 57.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 5.8%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 71.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories trading down 5.7%, and Kraft Heinz, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ENPH, AMD

