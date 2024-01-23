In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 13.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 1.5%. DexCom is showing a gain of 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 1.5%, and Fortinet, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DXCM, TSLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.