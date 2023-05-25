Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, NVDA

News & Insights

May 25, 2023

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 23.8%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 158.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 15.6%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 5.1%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 9.2% on the day.

