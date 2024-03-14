In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 13.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 1.9%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 1.4%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, MSFT

