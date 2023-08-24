In early trading on Thursday, shares of Autodesk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Autodesk Inc registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 9.2%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.1%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, ADSK

