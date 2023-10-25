In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 43.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is CoStar Group, trading down 8.6%. CoStar Group is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alphabet, trading down 8.3%, and PACCAR, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSGP, MSFT

